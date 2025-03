22:41

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Saudi Arabia to visit Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, ahead of his official meeting with America's top diplomat and others.



Saudi state television reported Zelenskyy's arrival Monday in Jeddah, where the Ukraine-US summit will be held Tuesday.



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was en route to Jeddah as well. -- Agencies