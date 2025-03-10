HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will rebuild ties with India: Canada's PM in-waiting

Mon, 10 March 2025
Share:
14:19
Mark Carney
Mark Carney
Former central banker Mark Carney, who is set to become Canada's next prime minister, recently said he would rebuild his country's relationship with India if he takes charge. 

"What Canada will be looking to do is to diversify our trade relationship with like-minded countries," Carney said last Tuesday in Calgary before being elected as the leader of the governing Liberal Party. 

"And there are opportunities to rebuild the relationship with India. There needs to be a shared sense of values around that commercial relationship. If I'm prime minister, I look forward to the opportunity to build that," Carney said as Canada deals with US President Donald Trump's trade war and annexation threat.

India-Canada ties saw tensions after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September 2023 in the House of Commons said there were credible allegations of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia. 

New Delhi, however, consistently denied the allegations, with the Ministry of External Affairs saying Canada has presented us no evidence in support of the serious allegations Ottawa chose to level against India and Indian diplomats. After the controversy, both countries in a tit for tat move recalled their diplomats. 

The responsibility for the damage that this cavalier behaviour has caused to India-Canada relations lies with Prime Minister Trudeau alone, the MEA said in December last year after Trudeau acknowledged that he had only intelligence and no hard evidentiary proof when he alleged the involvement of Indian government agents in Nijjar's killing.

Carney, 59, replaces Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January but remains in his post until his successor is sworn in the coming days.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Domestic flights from Navi Mumbai airport next month
LIVE! Domestic flights from Navi Mumbai airport next month

IT dept can check WhatsApp, email only during...: Sources
IT dept can check WhatsApp, email only during...: Sources

The tax department conducts about 100-150 "full blown" searches and surveys in a financial year, and this enforcement action is not aimed towards the common taxpaying individual or entity.

13 held for violence in MP after India's Champions Trophy win
13 held for violence in MP after India's Champions Trophy win

Clashes broke out in the Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district after a rally celebrating the Indian cricket team's ICC Champions Trophy final victory was allegedly pelted with stones, locals said. The situation was brought under...

'Stay indoors': Bihar BJP MLA's Holi appeal to Muslims
'Stay indoors': Bihar BJP MLA's Holi appeal to Muslims

Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, the MLA from Bisfi assembly constituency in Madhubani district, made these remarks while speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Sabha premises.

'May All Know The Greatness Of India'
'May All Know The Greatness Of India'

Many ordinary citizens are drawn to by a sense of history and India's remarkable journey from bondage to freedom which culminated in this monumental building.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD