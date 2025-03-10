HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why She Wants President To Pardon Women's Murders

Mon, 10 March 2025
Rohini Eknathrao Khadse, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar)'s women's wing, has written to President Droupadi Murmu to pardon women of one murder. Why does she want the President to do so?

"This is about the dignity and safety of all Indian women, whether they be from Maharashtra or any other part of India. Don't women have the right to breathe freely and live their lives on their own terms and as freely as men do?", Khadse asks Rediff.com's Prasanna D Zore in the first of a two part interview.

Read it here. 

