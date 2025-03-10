HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Was asked not to talk speak against RSS: Digvijaya

Mon, 10 March 2025
09:30
Congress MP Digvijaya Singh has claimed he was asked not to speak against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) while campaigning in Gujarat, when he was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, for fear of "angering Hindus".

In a post on X on Sunday, Singh also hailed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's tough talk in Gujarat on Saturday about those in the party helping the ruling BJP.

Addressing Congress workers in Ahmedabad on Saturday, Gandhi said the party's first job was to separate two groups of Congress workers and leaders ones who carry the party ideology in their hearts and stand with the public and the others who were cut off from the public, "half of whom are with the BJP".

The Lok Sabha member had underlined the need to filter out such leaders and workers and warned of strict action, even removals.

Singh congratulated Gandhi for his statement and said, "I remember when I went to Gujarat to campaign as the Chief Minister of MP, I was instructed not to speak against the RSS. Hindus will get angry."

Asserting that the Sangh does not represent Hindus, the Rajya Sabha member, who was CM of Madhya Pradesh from 1993 to 2003, claimed it only misleads and exploits the community in the name of religion.

"The Hindu religious guru Shankaracharya ji has a tradition established over thousands of years and it is still in practice. Which Shankaracharya among them is a supporter of @BJP4India, @RSSorg today? BJP is a group of exploitative elements whose sole aim is to loot people in the name of religion and gain power," Singh alleged. -- PTI

