US will be so rich, won't know how to spend it: Trump

Mon, 10 March 2025
President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty on Sunday about a potential recession, telling reporters aboard Air Force One, "Who knows?"

At the same time, Trump claimed the United States will become "so rich' from the tariffs he's imposing on other nations.

Trump was asked about his comment in a Fox News interview that aired earlier Sunday in which he declined to predict whether the country would face a recession this year.

"Of course, you hesitate. Who knows? All I know is this: We're going to take in hundreds of millions of dollars in tariffs, and we're going to become so rich you're not going to know where to spend all that money," the president said.


As CNN has reported, the cost of tariffs is typically passed to the consumer by way of higher prices, and American consumers and businesses stand to pay a hefty price for the tariffs Trump enacted on Mexico, Canada and China, the nation's top three trading partners.

-- CNN

