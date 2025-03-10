HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Thousands of X users report service disruption globally

Mon, 10 March 2025
Billionaire Elon Musk-owned X suffered a service disruption on Monday with thousands of users globally reporting issues more than once.

According to Downdetector, the interruptions peaked in the afternoon around 3:30 pm with nearly 2,200 reports from Indian users and surged once again around 7:30 pm as 1,500 reports were received on the outage tracking website.

Downdetector showed that reports subsided after a while. The services appear to be returning to normalcy.

Globally, the extent of impact was more severe (20,000 in the US, and 10,000 in the UK - as per reports).

According to Downdetector, nearly 53 per cent of problems were related to the website, 41 per cent to the app and 6 per cent had to do with server connection problems.

During the disruption, users were unable to refresh the feed, upload posts, and saw the message 'Something went wrong, try reloading'.   -- PTI

