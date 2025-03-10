'No legit reason', Vanuatu cancels Lalit Modi's passport

10:09





The billionaire fugitive is wanted in India for alleged financial irregularities. Earlier, Lalit Modi filed an application with the Indian High Commission in London to surrender his Indian passport.



Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat has asked the country's Citizenship Commission to cancel the passport issued to Lalit Modi "following recent revelations in international media", his office said.

"While all standard background checks, including Interpol screenings, conducted during his application showed no criminal convictions, I have been made aware in the past 24 hours that Interpol twice rejected Indian authorities' requests to issue an alert notice on Mr Modi due to lack of substantive judicial evidence. Any such alert would have triggered an automatic rejection of Mr Modi's citizenship application," Prime Minister Napat said.

In fresh trouble for Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi, the Vanuatu government has decided to cancel the passport issued to him, saying that attempts to escape extradition don't qualify as a legitimate reason to get citizenship in the South Pacific Ocean nation, reports NDTV.