12:48

The Indian Navy's warship INS Tarkash provided timely technical and medical assistance to an Iranian dhow and its injured crew off the Somali coast. On receiving a distress call, INS Tarkash swiftly responded to the emergency, the ship's crew expertly operationalised the dhow's defective Reverse Osmosis plant, restoring access to drinking water onboard. Additionally, the ship's medical team provided first aid to an injured crew member who had sustained injuries due to inclement weather.