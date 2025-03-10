Mumbai gas pipeline fire: Injured motorcyclist dies

21:02

A 22-year-old motorcyclist who was injured after an MGL gas pipeline caught fire in Mumbai's Andheri East area died on Monday, an official said.





The blaze erupted at 12.35 am on Sunday in a heavily leaking supply pipeline of Mahanagar Gas Limited passing through the middle of a road at Sher-E-Punjab society near a gurdwara at Takshila.





In a statement, MGL had said the pipeline was damaged due to 'JCB impact during unauthorised, uncontrolled digging'.





Aman Harishankar Saroj, Arvindkumar Kaithal and one more suffered burn injuries in the incident. They were taken to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari, from where Kaithal and Saroj took discharge against medical advice and got admitted to National Burns Centre at Airpoli in Navi Mumbai.





"Saroj, who had suffered 40 to 50 per cent burn injuries, was declared dead at 11.30 am today. The condition Kaithal is critical. Kaithal also suffered 40 to 50 percent burn injuries," the official said. -- PTI