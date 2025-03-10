HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

MP Calculates Cost Of Liquor Ban

Mon, 10 March 2025
Share:
09:42
image
The Madhya Pradesh government expects a marginal annual revenue loss of less than 2 per cent due to its decision to ban liquor sales in 19 locations, including 17 of religious significance, from April 1.

The locations where liquor shops will be shut include Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Amarkantak and Salkanpur.

According to a senior Madhya Pradesh government official, the state is projected to earn around 15,000 crore in revenue from liquor sales through composite shops in FY25.

"Based on our assessment, the impact on revenue due to the liquor ban won't be more than 2 per cent," the official stated.

Under the new policy, liquor sales have been banned in certain areas, but 'low-alcoholic beverage bars' have been permitted for the first time in the state. These bars will allow the sale and consumption of only beer, wine, and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages with a maximum alcohol content of 10 per cent by volume. However, the sale of spirits will be prohibited.

The ban on the sale of spirits in 19 locations will impact 47 composite liquor outlets. These composite shops, which sell both Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and country liquor, will be among those closed.

The liquor ban comes a few years ahead of the Simhastha bathing festival in Ujjain, home to the Mahakaal temple, scheduled to take place in 2028.

Taking inspiration from the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, sources said the state plans to build a mega temporary city along the banks of the Shipra river, equipped with modern facilities for devotees. Ujjain is also the home district of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Sources added that after the construction of the theme-inspired 'Mahakaal Lok' a few years ago, the annual footfall of devotees and tourists increased from 10 million to 50 million.

-- Sanjeeb Mukherjee/Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong spokes, who fat-shamed Rohit, says after win...
LIVE! Cong spokes, who fat-shamed Rohit, says after win...

Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji: Uddhav's reply to BJP's Jai Shri Ram
Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji: Uddhav's reply to BJP's Jai Shri Ram

Thackeray also drew a comparison between the current regime and Hitler.

Clashes in MP during India's Champions Trophy victory rally
Clashes in MP during India's Champions Trophy victory rally

Clashes broke out in the Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district after a rally celebrating the Indian cricket team's ICC Champions Trophy final victory was allegedly pelted with stones, locals said. The situation was brought under...

Ex-central banker to replace Trudeau as Canada PM
Ex-central banker to replace Trudeau as Canada PM

Carney defeated former cabinet minister Karina Gould, former finance minister and deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland, and Businessman and former Liberal MP Frank Baylis. All four contenders entered the room to much fanfare and...

'Trump Won't Hesitate To Use Hard Power'
'Trump Won't Hesitate To Use Hard Power'

'The touchstone is reciprocity which will be applied to friends and foes alike.''It will be a bitter pill to swallow.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD