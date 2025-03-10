HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Markets rally in early trade on firm Asian markets

Mon, 10 March 2025
10:13
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Monday, tracking firm trends in Asian markets and buying in power and utilities shares. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 324.67 points or 0.44 per cent to 74,657.25 in the morning trade. On the similar lines, the Nifty of NSE rose 98.45 points or 0.44 per cent to 22,650.95. 

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, HCL Technologies and Infosys were among the gainers. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, Titan, Larsen & Toubro and Maruti Suzuki India were the laggards. -- PTI

