Maha Kumbh stampede: Inquiry commission examines documents

Mon, 10 March 2025
The judicial commission investigating the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede examined documents and recorded statements of officials on Monday, official sources said.

The three-member panel held a meeting at the Circuit House in Prayagraj as part of its probe, they added.

The Uttar Pradesh government had formed the commission to investigate the stampede in which at least 30 pilgrims died and another 60 were injured due to overcrowding on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya at the Sangam.

On January 31, the panel members visited the spot and gathered information from officials. Headed by retired Allahabad high court judge Justice Harsh Kumar, the commission includes former Director General of Police V K Gupta and retired IAS officer D K Singh.

On February 22, the Uttar Pradesh government extended the commission's tenure by a month and expanded its mandate to investigate the loss of life and property caused by the incident.

The Maha Kumbh was held on the banks of the Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers -- in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.   -- PTI

