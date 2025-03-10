'Kharge, Rahul must apologise for 'fat' Rohit remark'

10:38





Hitting out, Deputy CM Maurya stated that Rohit Sharma has given a befitting reply by making India win the Champions Trophy 2025. The Deputy CM demanded an apology from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi on "moral grounds."





He also demanded action against Shama Mohamed to ensure no repetition of such statements. In a social media post on X, Maurya wrote, "When the Congress spokesperson questioned Captain Rohit Sharma's fitness and captaincy, her arrogance was visible! But now Rohit Sharma has given a befitting reply by making India win the Champions Trophy!"





"Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge and Mr. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to Rohit Sharma, the Indian team and the people of India on moral grounds! Also, take action against the Congress spokesperson who made the wrong statement and put a stop to such statements in the future!" the social media post reads.





Earlier, in a post on X, Shama Mohamed said that Rohit Sharma needs to lose weight. "@ImRo45 is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And, ofcourse, the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!" she said. However, after the backlash, the Congress leader deleted the post from her X account.

Following India's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party after its spokesperson Shama Mohamed's controversial remarks on Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma.