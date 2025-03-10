HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Kharge, Rahul must apologise for 'fat' Rohit remark'

Mon, 10 March 2025
Share:
10:38
image
Following India's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party after its spokesperson Shama Mohamed's controversial remarks on Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma. 

Hitting out, Deputy CM Maurya stated that Rohit Sharma has given a befitting reply by making India win the Champions Trophy 2025. The Deputy CM demanded an apology from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi on "moral grounds." 

He also demanded action against Shama Mohamed to ensure no repetition of such statements. In a social media post on X, Maurya wrote, "When the Congress spokesperson questioned Captain Rohit Sharma's fitness and captaincy, her arrogance was visible! But now Rohit Sharma has given a befitting reply by making India win the Champions Trophy!" 

"Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge and Mr. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to Rohit Sharma, the Indian team and the people of India on moral grounds! Also, take action against the Congress spokesperson who made the wrong statement and put a stop to such statements in the future!" the social media post reads. 

Earlier, in a post on X, Shama Mohamed said that Rohit Sharma needs to lose weight. "@ImRo45 is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And, ofcourse, the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!" she said. However, after the backlash, the Congress leader deleted the post from her X account.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Kharge, Rahul must apologise for 'fat' Rohit remark'
LIVE! 'Kharge, Rahul must apologise for 'fat' Rohit remark'

Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji: Uddhav's reply to BJP's Jai Shri Ram
Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji: Uddhav's reply to BJP's Jai Shri Ram

Thackeray also drew a comparison between the current regime and Hitler.

Clashes in MP during India's Champions Trophy victory rally
Clashes in MP during India's Champions Trophy victory rally

Clashes broke out in the Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district after a rally celebrating the Indian cricket team's ICC Champions Trophy final victory was allegedly pelted with stones, locals said. The situation was brought under...

Ex-central banker to replace Trudeau as Canada PM
Ex-central banker to replace Trudeau as Canada PM

Carney defeated former cabinet minister Karina Gould, former finance minister and deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland, and Businessman and former Liberal MP Frank Baylis. All four contenders entered the room to much fanfare and...

'Trump Won't Hesitate To Use Hard Power'
'Trump Won't Hesitate To Use Hard Power'

'The touchstone is reciprocity which will be applied to friends and foes alike.''It will be a bitter pill to swallow.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD