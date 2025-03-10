James Cameron's Avatar 3 will be long

11:56





Cameron, who directed "Avatar" in 2009 and "Avatar: The Way of Water" in 2022, said he wanted to follow up his first installment with three more sequels but when the discussion began, there was so much more material.





"In a nutshell, we had too many great ideas packed into act one of movie 2. The film was moving like a bullet train, and we weren't drilling down enough on character. So I said, Guys, we've got to split it.' Movie 3 will actually be a little bit longer than movie 2," he told the Empire magazine.





"Avatar: Fire and Ash" will feature Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, who will reprise their roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri, respectively. The film is slated to hit the big screen on December 19.





Amanda Silver, who co-wrote the second movie alongside Cameron and Rick Jaffa also shared her thoughts on the reason the first two movies are so different. "These movies are a lot more than just propulsive plot and gorgeous spectacle. I mean, these are real characters." -- PTI

Filmmaker James Cameron says the duration of his upcoming movie "Avatar: Fire and Ash", will be more than the previous installment which exceeded 3 hours.