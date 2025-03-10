HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian student in US vanishes on trip in Caribbean

Mon, 10 March 2025
10:58
Sudiksha Konanki. Pic: @LeLouverture
Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old Indian-origin student from the University of Pittsburgh, has reportedly gone missing from a resort in the Dominican Republic, where she had gone with friends while on their spring break.

Search operations are ongoing to locate Konanki, who was last seen on March 6 on the beach of the Riu Republica Hotel in Punta Cana.

In a social media post on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in the Dominican Republic said it was in touch with Konanki's parents and extending all assistance with locating the missing student.

