HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indian student in US vanishes on Caribbean holiday

Mon, 10 March 2025
Share:
11:04
Sudiksha Konanki. Pic: @LeLouverture
Sudiksha Konanki. Pic: @LeLouverture
Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old Indian-origin student from the University of Pittsburgh, has reportedly gone missing from a resort in the Dominican Republic, where she had gone with friends while on their spring break.

Search operations are ongoing to locate Konanki, who was last seen on March 6 on the beach of the Riu Republica Hotel in Punta Cana.

In a social media post on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in the Dominican Republic said it was in touch with Konanki's parents and extending all assistance with locating the missing student.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US will be so rich, won't know how to spend it: Trump
LIVE! US will be so rich, won't know how to spend it: Trump

Aurangzeb's tomb should be removed, but...: Fadnavis
Aurangzeb's tomb should be removed, but...: Fadnavis

BJP's Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, had sought the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

'Smuggler' Ranya Rao was allotted 12 acre land by BJP govt?
'Smuggler' Ranya Rao was allotted 12 acre land by BJP govt?

The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has confirmed that Kannada actor Ranya Rao, recently arrested for gold smuggling, was allotted 12 acres of industrial land in 2023 by the previous BJP government for setting up a...

'May All Know The Greatness Of India'
'May All Know The Greatness Of India'

Many ordinary citizens are drawn to by a sense of history and India's remarkable journey from bondage to freedom which culminated in this monumental building.

Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji: Uddhav's reply to BJP's Jai Shri Ram
Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji: Uddhav's reply to BJP's Jai Shri Ram

Thackeray also drew a comparison between the current regime and Hitler.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD