I'm verbally tortured, traumatised: Ranya Rao to court

Rao made the submissions before a special court, in Bengaluru, which sought to know if she was physically tortured in custody.





Breaking down in court, the actor said: "I was verbally tortured and threatened. I am traumatised and emotionally broken."





Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai.





Ranya, the stepdaughter of DGP Dr K Ramachandra Rao, was produced before a special court judge on the evening of March 4 for financial offences. On March 4, Ranya Rao was produced before a special court for financial offences and was remanded to judicial custody until March 18.

