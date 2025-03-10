HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
I'm verbally tortured, traumatised: Ranya Rao to court

Mon, 10 March 2025
16:42
Kannada actor Ranya Rao, who was caught smuggling gold bars worth Rs 14.56 crore last week, said today she is 'traumatised and emotionally broken' as she was "verbally tortured and threatened" in the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)'s custody, reports NDTV.

Rao made the submissions before a special court, in Bengaluru, which sought to know if she was physically tortured in custody.

Breaking down in court, the actor said: "I was verbally tortured and threatened. I am traumatised and emotionally broken."  

Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai.

Ranya, the stepdaughter of DGP Dr K Ramachandra Rao, was produced before a special court judge on the evening of March 4 for financial offences. On March 4, Ranya Rao was produced before a special court for financial offences and was remanded to judicial custody until March 18.

