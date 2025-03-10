HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
ED has become pet dog of Modi, Shah: Congress

Mon, 10 March 2025
12:20
Congress MP Manickam Tagore came out in the defence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residence of the former CM and his son Chaitanya Baghel. 

He went on to allege that the ED was behaving like the pet dog of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Manickam Tagore said, "We all know that ED has become the pet dog of PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah. They can send this dog anywhere they want. Bhupesh Baghel has been a strong leader for Congress, and he has fought these battles. The Congress party and the people of Chhattisgarh stand with him. We all know that these fake narratives built by the BJP and RSS will be defeated." 

He further said that Bhupesh Baghel has come from a backward class and has grown in the Congress Party. 

"He has seen the difficulties of the people of Chhattisgarh and solved many of their problems. He has stood with the people of Chhattisgarh, and for that, the BJP is punishing him," he said. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Arun Sao asked how one could deny that there were big scams during Bhupesh Baghel's tenure and said that the raids were not a sudden action. -- ANI

