Domestic flights from Navi Mumbai airport next month

Mon, 10 March 2025
14:57
File pic
File pic
Domestic flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport from next month; 85 per cent of the work is done, trials successfully conducted: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar announces in the Assembly. 

However, according to a report by Bloomberg, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, developed by the Adani Group at an investment of $2.1 billion, is set to become operational from May. Designed to match the grandeur of world-class airports in Dubai, London, and Singapore, this new aviation hub aims to ease congestion at Mumbai's existing airport while emerging as a major international transit point.

