Designers 'sincerely apologise' for Gulmarg fashion show

Mon, 10 March 2025
15:55
Pic: @shivan_narresh
Designer duo Shivan & Narresh, who are facing backlash for displaying "obscene" garments at a fashion show held in Gulmarg last week, have issued an apology saying they deeply regret any hurt caused their presentation during the holy month of Ramzan. 

The Delhi-based designers, whose full names are Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja, showcased their skiwear collection on March 7 to mark the 15th anniversary of their label. In an X post on Sunday, Kashmir's chief priest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called the fashion show "outrageous". 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also took congnisance of Farooq's post, saying he has ordered an inquiry into the matter, which also triggered protests in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday. Following criticism, Shivan & Narresh posted a statement of apology on their official X page. 

"We deeply regret any hurt caused by our recent presentation in Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramadan. Our sole intention was to celebrate creativity and the ski & apres-ski lifestyle, without any desire to offend anyone or any religious sentiments. "Respect for all cultures and traditions is at our heart, and we acknowledge the concerns raised. We sincerely apologise for any unintended discomfort and appreciate the feedback from our community. We remain committed to being more mindful and respectful," they said in the statement.

