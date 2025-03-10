HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Court rejects custody parole plea of J&K MP Engineer Rashid

Mon, 10 March 2025
15:09
A Delhi court on Monday rejected the plea of jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid seeking custody parole to attend the upcoming Parliament session. 

Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh dismissed the plea and posted the order on Rashid's regular bail plea on March 19. A detailed order is awaited. On March 3, the court asked the NIA to respond to the plea, following which it reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments. 

The application, filed by advocate Vikhyat Oberoi for Rashid on February 27, sought the relief on the grounds that Rashid was a parliamentarian and needed to attend the upcoming session to fulfil his public duty. Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla. Rashid's regular bail application is currently pending before the court. 

The second part of Parliament's Budget session would begin on March 10 and end on April 4. The judge on September 10 granted interim bail to Rashid to enable him to campaign for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. -- PTI

