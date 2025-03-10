Congress slams ED raids on premises of Bhupesh Baghel's son

11:26





He also said that no one will be able to stop the Congress in Punjab, where Baghel has just taken over as in-charge of party affairs.





"When the false case going on for seven years was dismissed in the court, today ED guests have entered the Bhilai residence of former Chief Minister, Congress General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel this morning. If someone is trying to stop Congress in Punjab through this conspiracy, then it is a misunderstanding," Baghel said in a post on X.





Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said in a video statement that the raids look like a "conspiracy" to manage headlines when the opposition is seeking to corner the government in Parliament over several issues. -- PTI

The Congress on Monday charged that the ED raids on the premises of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel were a "conspiracy" to "manage headlines" on a day when Parliament's Budget session reconvened and the government faces questions from the opposition on multiple issues. Baghel's office on his X handle said the "false case" against him is carrying on for the last seven years.