Cong spokes, who fat-shamed Rohit, says after win...

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia for their stupendous performance in winning the #ChampionsTrophy2025! Hats off to Captain @ImRo45 who led from the front with a brilliant 76, setting the tone for victory. @ShreyasIyer15 and @klrahul played crucial knocks, steering India to glory!" Shama posted on X.





Shama, in a post last week, which was later deleted by her, suggested that Rohit is "fat for a sportsperson". In a separate post on X, Shama had also called Rohit "the most unimpressive captain".

Congress leader Shama Mohamed congratulated the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team, following its Champions Trophy 2025 triumph in Dubai on Sunday. This comes days after Shama body-shamed Rohit and criticised his leadership. She had faced a lot of backlash for her remarks on Rohit. India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final, chasing down a target of 252 with an over to spare at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Shama was quick to congratulate Rohit and his team on the historic triumph.