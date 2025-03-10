HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Clashes at rally in MP after India's Champions Trophy win

Mon, 10 March 2025
08:34
Clashes broke out in the Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Sunday after a rally celebrating the Indian cricket team's ICC Champions Trophy final victory was allegedly pelted with stones, locals said.

Mhow is located about 25 kilometres from the Indore district headquarters.
Indore collector Ashish Singh, when asked, said the situation was under control and forces had been deployed in the area.

"How it happened will be ascertained later. As of now, the situation is under control," he said.

A police official said there was a dispute between two parties during the celebratory rally.

The dispute led to stone pelting and arson, the official added.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Nimish Agarwal said, "A rally was being taken out in Mhow to celebrate India's Champions Trophy victory."
During this, some people had an altercation that escalated into the two parties pelting each other with stones, he added.

Incidents of arson also took place and, according to initial information, some vehicles were damaged.

The clashes sparked panic in multiple areas of the town, the locals said.
A group of young cricket enthusiasts had organised a rally to celebrate India's final victory against New Zealand.

However, as they approached the Jama Masjid area, a large group of individuals allegedly began hurling stones at them, leading to chaos and forcing them to abandon their motorcycles and flee, the locals said.

In the aftermath, some people set fire to a number of the abandoned motorcycles, further escalating tensions, they said. -- PTI

