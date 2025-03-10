Bomb-threat note found in AI Mum-NY plane loo

12:34

The aircraft, carrying more than 320 people, landed safely at Mumbai and is undergoing mandatory checks by the security agencies.





"A potential security threat was detected mid-flight on AI119 operating Mumbai-New York (JFK) today, 10 March 2025. After following the necessary protocols, the flight air-returned to Mumbai, in the interest of the safety and security of all on board," Air India said in a statement.





The sources said there was a bomb threat and a note was found in one of the lavatories of the plane. There were 322 people, including 19 crew members, in the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, one of the sources said. PTI

An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York returned to Mumbai following a bomb threat on Monday morning, according to sources.