HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bomb-threat note found in AI Mum-NY plane loo

Mon, 10 March 2025
Share:
12:34
File pic
File pic
An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York returned to Mumbai following a bomb threat on Monday morning, according to sources. 

The aircraft, carrying more than 320 people, landed safely at Mumbai and is undergoing mandatory checks by the security agencies. 

"A potential security threat was detected mid-flight on AI119 operating Mumbai-New York (JFK) today, 10 March 2025. After following the necessary protocols, the flight air-returned to Mumbai, in the interest of the safety and security of all on board," Air India said in a statement. 

The sources said there was a bomb threat and a note was found in one of the lavatories of the plane. There were 322 people, including 19 crew members, in the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, one of the sources said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ban tobacco, alcohol ads at IPL venues: Centre to BCCI
LIVE! Ban tobacco, alcohol ads at IPL venues: Centre to BCCI

Attempt to avoid...: Vanuatu cancels Lalit Modi's passport
Attempt to avoid...: Vanuatu cancels Lalit Modi's passport

Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat has directed the Citizenship Commission to cancel the passport issued to former Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi, citing his attempt to avoid extradition. Modi had applied to surrender...

'Smuggler' Ranya Rao was allotted 12 acre land by BJP govt?
'Smuggler' Ranya Rao was allotted 12 acre land by BJP govt?

The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has confirmed that Kannada actor Ranya Rao, recently arrested for gold smuggling, was allotted 12 acres of industrial land in 2023 by the previous BJP government for setting up a...

Aurangzeb's tomb should be removed, but...: Fadnavis
Aurangzeb's tomb should be removed, but...: Fadnavis

BJP's Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, had sought the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

'May All Know The Greatness Of India'
'May All Know The Greatness Of India'

Many ordinary citizens are drawn to by a sense of history and India's remarkable journey from bondage to freedom which culminated in this monumental building.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD