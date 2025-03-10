HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

B'desh erupts in protests over multiple rape, assaults

Mon, 10 March 2025
Share:
15:42
image
At Dhaka University, Zarin Rafiza, a student of the Women and Gender studies Department took part in a protest against the recent incidents of rapes and assault of women in Bangladesh, including that of an 8-year-old girl. 

"We want to see action against rape and violence against women right now," she said. Rafiza is among the hundreds of students from universities across Bangladesh who have taken to the streets to boycott classes and exams to demand justice. An eight-year-old girl is now battling for her life after being raped in western Magura district. The child's condition is critical, and she is being treated at an army hospital in Dhaka. The incident has caused extreme anger among people across the country, with women activists urging for the death penalty for the rapists without delay. They also chanted slogans, "We want justice." 

"We are protesting here today for resisting the ongoing violence that has been happening all over the country, especially against women," Zarin Rafiza told ANI while standing in front of Oporajeyo Bangla, a sculpture of an invincible Bengal, at Dhaka University.

"We are celebrating International Women's Day this month. We have seen that the violence that has been perpetrated against women has been going on for a very long time. The issue of 5th August is not important right now because we have to resist the issue of violence that has been going on, and we have to resist the violence that has been happening," she added. 

In August 2024, a student-led movement led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after weeks of protests and violence. According to a UN fact-finding assessment report, as many as 1,400 people could have been killed during the protests. Hasina, 76, fled to India, and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was subsequently formed. "We have been silent for a very long time. We have not seen any visible step taken by the government to resist or demolish the violence that has been happening," Rafiza said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I'm verbally tortured, traumatised: Ranya Rao to court
LIVE! I'm verbally tortured, traumatised: Ranya Rao to court

13 held for violence in MP after India's Champions Trophy win
13 held for violence in MP after India's Champions Trophy win

Clashes broke out in the Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district after a rally celebrating the Indian cricket team's ICC Champions Trophy final victory was allegedly pelted with stones, locals said. The situation was brought under...

What Canada's New PM said on ties with India
What Canada's New PM said on ties with India

India-Canada ties saw tensions after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September 2023 in the House of Commons said there were "credible allegations" of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan separatist...

'Stay indoors': Bihar BJP MLA's Holi appeal to Muslims
'Stay indoors': Bihar BJP MLA's Holi appeal to Muslims

Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, the MLA from Bisfi assembly constituency in Madhubani district, made these remarks while speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Sabha premises.

'May All Know The Greatness Of India'
'May All Know The Greatness Of India'

Many ordinary citizens are drawn to by a sense of history and India's remarkable journey from bondage to freedom which culminated in this monumental building.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD