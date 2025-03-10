HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
7 killed, 14 injured in truck-SUV collision in MP's Sidhi

Mon, 10 March 2025
09:14
Seven persons were killed and 14 others injured in a collision between a truck and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district early on Monday, police said.
 
The incident took place at around 2.30 am near Upni petrol pump on Sidhi-Bahri Road, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gayatri Tiwari said.
 
The vehicles collided head-on when the SUV (a taxi service) carrying members of a family was going towards Maihar, while the truck was heading to Bahri from Sidhi, she said.
 
Seven persons travelling in the SUV were killed and 14 other occupants were injured in the accident, the official said.
 
Nine injured persons were referred to neighbouring Rewa for further treatment and the others were being treated at the Sidhi district hospital, she said.
 
The truck driver was detained, the official said, adding further investigation was underway. -- PTI

