3 feared drowned as boat capsizes in Ajmer

Mon, 10 March 2025
18:54
Image only for representation
Three youths are feared drowned after a boat capsized in the Banas River in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Monday, police said.

Sanwar SHO Banwari Lal Meena said the incident happened in in Napakheda village.

Five youths were on board the boat when it capsized in the river this afternoon.

Two youths -- Sanwara and Kirodi -- swam out while Sandeep, Rajveer and Kalu got swept away in the river.

A team of the Disaster Management, Relief and Civil Defence Department, SDRF from Ajmer are searching for the missing youths, he said.  -- PTI

