HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US tariff imposition to hit pharma, auto sectors

Sun, 09 March 2025
Share:
12:59
image
Enhanced tariffs on pharma imports in the US can severely impact Indian drug manufacturers as it would lead to higher production costs, making shipments less competitive against products from other countries. 

Smaller drug firms operating on thin margins can face severe pressure potentially forcing consolidation or closure. 

The automobile sector, on the other hand, is expected to have a very minimal impact owing to the US being a small export market. 

Terming India as a very high tariff nation, US President Donald Trump has said that reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose levies on American goods will kick in on April 2. 

India currently levies around 10 percent import duty on American drugs, while the US doesn't charge any import duty on Indian drugs. 

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co Partner Arvind Sharma said as of recent history, the US has been a net importer of pharmaceutical products to meet its domestic demand. 

"In the event the US decides to impose substantial tariffs on pharmaceutical imports from India, the impact could send noticeable ripples through the Indian pharma sector and simultaneously disrupt its own domestic consumption," he noted. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US tariff imposition to hit pharma, auto sectors
LIVE! US tariff imposition to hit pharma, auto sectors

Can India Win The Champions Trophy Final?
Can India Win The Champions Trophy Final?

India versus New Zealand is a meeting of two well balanced, mentally strong sides. The pitch and toss could be X factors in a game India is favoured to win.

Unsung Heroes Behind India's CT Final
Unsung Heroes Behind India's CT Final

Before the Champions Trophy final, a look at the 'Team Behind the Team'.

Israeli tourist among 2 women gang-raped near Hampi
Israeli tourist among 2 women gang-raped near Hampi

Two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were allegedly gang-raped while stargazing on the banks of Sanapur Lake near Hampi, police said on Saturday.

US warns against travel near India-Pakistan border
US warns against travel near India-Pakistan border

The United States has issued an advisory cautioning against travel to the immediate vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict and to the provinces of Balochistan...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD