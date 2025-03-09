HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UP legislator booked for domestic violence against wife

Sun, 09 March 2025
21:17
Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh/ANI file image
Uttar Pradesh's Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya has been booked for alleged domestic violence following a complaint by his wife Bhanvi Singh, an official said on Sunday.

An FIR was registered at Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave police station on March 7, the official said.

In her complainant Bhanvi accused Raghuraj of years of physical and mental abuse, the police said.

According to police, the couple has been living separately for several years.

She further alleged harassment by her in-laws, including her mother-in-law, they said.

The police said that she initially avoided legal action to save her marriage but decided to come forward as the abuse continued.

A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered and further investigation of the matter is underway. -- PTI

