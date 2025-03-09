HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Third accused held in Hampi tourist rape, murder case

Sun, 09 March 2025
18:51
File image
Karnataka minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said on Sunday that the third accused in the tourist rape case in Koppal district had been arrested. 

Two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were allegedly gang-raped and assaulted while stargazing near Hampi, the police said on Saturday. 

The incident occurred on March 6. 

Tangadagi stated that three individuals were involved in the crime. 

While two were arrested on March 8, the third accused was apprehended on Sunday. 

"Three people were involved in this horrific crime, which should never have happened. Two were arrested yesterday, and the third was caught today," said Tangadagi, who is also the Koppal district in-charge minister. 

He added that he has instructed the police to enhance security for tourists to prevent such incidents in the future. 

According to the police, the third accused was arrested in Tamil Nadu, where he had fled after the crime. -- PTI

