HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

T'gana tunnel collapse: 1 body recovered from accident site, say police

Sun, 09 March 2025
Share:
20:29
image
Rescue teams working to extricate the eight trapped men under the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel here for over two weeks on Sunday found the body of one of them, a police official said. 

The body was being taken out and moved to a hospital, he said. 

Earlier, the state had government deployed cadaver dogs of Kerala police to look for human presence and the rescue personnel carried out digging at the spots suggested by the canines. 

Eight persons -- engineers and labourers -- remained trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel since February 22 and experts from the NDRF, Indian Army, Navy and other agencies are making relentless efforts to pull them out to safety. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

CT 2025 Updates: Rohit out for 76; India 3 down
CT 2025 Updates: Rohit out for 76; India 3 down

PIX: Skipper Rohit on song, hits 58th ODI half-ton
PIX: Skipper Rohit on song, hits 58th ODI half-ton

After his fifty, social media was abuzz that this could be Rohit's final appearance in an ODI.

PIX: Yuzi Chahal, Vivek Oberoi cheer India at CT final
PIX: Yuzi Chahal, Vivek Oberoi cheer India at CT final

Sitting in the row in front of Chahal was actor Vivek Oberoi.

LIVE! Tgana tunnel collapse: 1 body recovered, say police
LIVE! Tgana tunnel collapse: 1 body recovered, say police

Hampi rape: K'taka to step up security at tourist spots
Hampi rape: K'taka to step up security at tourist spots

The minister also said moving forward, tourists visiting Karnataka will be briefed on the dos and don'ts to ensure their safety.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD