Smuggler injured after BSF jawan fires in self-defiance in Bengal: Official

Sun, 09 March 2025
20:03
File image
File image
One alleged smuggler was injured on Sunday when a BSF jawan fired from his pump action gun in self-defence at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, an official said. 

The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans seized 787 bottles of banned cough syrup phensedyl, which has alcohol content, and a sharp-edged weapon in the operation, he said. 

The BSF personnel fought the group of around four or five alleged smugglers on being attacked at dawn on Sunday, when the lawbreakers were trying to smuggle the consignment to the neighbouring country, the border guarding force said in a statement. 

A BSF jawan on sentry duty near the Ichamati river at the international border fired from his non-lethal PAG to thwart an attack on him by the alleged smugglers, he said. The injured lawbreaker was admitted to a local hospital for treatment, he said. -- PTI

