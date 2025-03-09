HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Row over Gulmarg fashion show during Ramzan, Omar seeks report

Sun, 09 March 2025
21:38
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asked for a report on Sunday after a fashion show in the ski resort of Gulmarg during the fasting month of Ramzan evoked widespread criticism, with Kashmir's chief priest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, saying obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated. 

The chief minister said appropriate action will follow once the report is submitted to him within 24 hours. 

In a post from his X handle, the mirwaiz said: "Outrageous! That in the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in #Gulmarg, pictures and videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people."  

"How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its Sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people?" 

He said those involved in organising the event should be held accountable. -- PTI

