Follow Rediff on:      
Registration must for helicopter cos flying in Nepal's Annapurna

Sun, 09 March 2025
15:16
File image
Helicopter operating companies now require registration before flying to the Annapurna Base Camp area, authorities said. 

Annapurna Rural Municipality in the Kaski district of western Nepal enforced regulations for flights at the base camp area at an altitude of 4,130 metres. 

Helicopter companies registered with the rural municipality are required to pay Rs. 10,000 per flight, said Bishnu Bahadur K.C., chairman of the rural municipality. Rs. 20,000 will be charged per flight for the unregistered companies, he said. 

"The rural municipality formulated the Annapurna Base Camp Helicopter Flight Tourism Fee Management Procedure in 2023 but was not strictly adhered to," he said. 

Now the rural municipality has strictly enforced the regulation, requiring the helicopter companies to register their company. 

So far three helicopter companies -- Simrik Air, Air Dynasty, and Heli Everest -- have registered their helicopters with the rural municipality, he said. 

Annapurna Base Camp area, a protected area of Nepal, is a popular trekking destination which attracts more than 50,000 tourists every year. 

However, those who do not want to venture for trekking and wish to have a view of the scenic mountain can enjoy helicopter rides. -- PTI

