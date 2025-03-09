HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Police team constituted to probe Kathua triple murder

Sun, 09 March 2025
23:09
File image
A team has been formed to probe the death of three persons whose bodies were found near a waterfall in a remote forested area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, a senior police officer said on Sunday. 

Deputy inspector general of police, Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range, Shiv Kumar said all aspects of the case will be looked into and the results of the investigation will be shared with the public soon. 

The bodies of Varun Singh (15), his paternal uncle Yogesh Singh (32) and maternal uncle Darshan Singh (40) were found from the Ishu nullah in the remote Malhar area in the higher reaches of Kathua on Saturday. 

The trio had gone missing on March 5 during a wedding function. 

Accompanied by senior superintendent of police, Kathua, Shobit Saxena and additional deputy commissioner Vinay Khosla, the DIG met the protesting locals of Malhar, Malad, Marhoon, Deota and adjoining areas in Billawar, and assured them that the security arrangements will further be strengthened. 

"A team has been constituted for the investigation of the case, while the Village Defence Guards will be strengthened to make people feel secure. Those willing to be part of the security grid will be given training," Kumar told reporters in Billawar. 

He said several police and Special Operations Group personnel are already on the ground to secure the area, along with Army and paramilitary forces. -- PTI

