HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

One more dies in Ludhiana building collapse; rescue operation on

Sun, 09 March 2025
Share:
20:45
File image
File image
One more worker died in the factory building collapse here while the rescue operation was still on as another worker was stated to be trapped under the debris, officials said on Sunday. 

The worker's body was brought out from under the debris on Sunday, taking the death toll in the incident to two, they said. 

On Saturday evening, a worker was killed after the building of a textile factory collapsed in the Focal Point area in Ludhiana. 

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force, along with the police, fire brigade and the municipal corporation, were undertaking the rescue operation, the officials said. 

Sources said repair work was being taken up in the factory when a pillar gave way. 

An eyewitness on Saturday said a loud sound was heard before the building caved in. 

On Sunday, deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said that two workers have died in the incident. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

CT 2025 Updates: Shreyas, Axar put India in control
CT 2025 Updates: Shreyas, Axar put India in control

PIX: Yuzi, RJ Mahvash enjoy CT final
PIX: Yuzi, RJ Mahvash enjoy CT final

Sitting in the row in front of Chahal was actor Vivek Oberoi.

PIX: Rohit completes ODI milestone before dismissal
PIX: Rohit completes ODI milestone before dismissal

After his fifty, social media was abuzz that this could be Rohit's final appearance in an ODI.

LIVE! T'gana tunnel collapse: 1 body recovered, say police
LIVE! T'gana tunnel collapse: 1 body recovered, say police

Hampi gang-rape case: Third accused held from TN
Hampi gang-rape case: Third accused held from TN

The third accused in the gang rape of two women, including an Israeli tourist, near Hampi in Koppal district has been arrested. Two other accused were arrested earlier. The incident occurred on March 6. The minister also instructed...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD