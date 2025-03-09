HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Odisha: Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs at Eakakulanasi island after 33 years

Sun, 09 March 2025
Share:
12:10
File image
File image
Endangered Olive Ridley turtles have reappeared at Eakakulanasi island in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Odisha for mass nesting after a gap of 33 years, an official said. 

"The idyllic beach on the island had undergone sea erosion, leading to the beach profile getting truncated. However, the beach is currently elongated as it has started accreting since 2020. This has turned out conducive for turtles to turn up en masse to lay eggs," assistant conservator of forests Manas Das said. 

Das said the marine species had last appeared at the beach in 1992 when 3 lakh turtles had laid eggs. 

"It's an exceedingly positive development in the turtle protection initiative that is underway under the stewardship of Odisha Forest Department," he said. 

The profile of the Ekakulanasi beach, which was around 4 km long earlier, has now been elongated to 8 km following the natural process of accretion, which is a process of sediments returning to the beach. 

The nesting beach played host to 1.7 lakh turtles over the last two days, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US tariff imposition to hit pharma, auto sectors
LIVE! US tariff imposition to hit pharma, auto sectors

US warns against travel near India-Pakistan border
US warns against travel near India-Pakistan border

The United States has issued an advisory cautioning against travel to the immediate vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict and to the provinces of Balochistan...

Unsung Heroes Behind India's CT Final
Unsung Heroes Behind India's CT Final

Before the Champions Trophy final, a look at the 'Team Behind the Team'.

Can India Win The Champions Trophy Final?
Can India Win The Champions Trophy Final?

India versus New Zealand is a meeting of two well balanced, mentally strong sides. The pitch and toss could be X factors in a game India is favoured to win.

Vice Prez Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS, condition stable
Vice Prez Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS, condition stable

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi early Sunday after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain. The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 am and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD