NCW seeks FIR in Bengal train harassment case

Sun, 09 March 2025
15:33
The National Commission for Women has asked for the booking of a person under criminal charges for allegedly harassing a woman on Balurghat Express and secretly recording her. 

Acting on the directions of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the Commission, in a post on X, said that the act amounts to voyeurism and must be dealt with under relevant legal provisions. 

According to NCW, the accused also publicly shared the victim's personal details online. 

The commission has urged authorities to ensure that the FIR in the case invokes Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, 2023, which deals with voyeurism, along with Sections 75 and 79 of the same Act. 

The NCW also pointed out the applicability of Section 66E of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which penalises the violation of privacy through electronic means. -- PTI

