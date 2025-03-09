HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi visits AIIMS Delhi, inquires about Vice-President Dhankhar's health

Sun, 09 March 2025
18:42
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday went to the AIIMS here and inquired about the health of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. 

The vice-president was admitted to AIIMS early on Sunday after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain, sources said. 

In a post on X, Modi said, "Went to AIIMS and inquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery." 

Dhankhar (73) was taken to the hospital around 2 am on Saturday, and was admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, head of cardiology at AIIMS. 

The vice-president is stable and under observation, a source said, adding that a group of doctors is monitoring his condition. 

Union Health Minister J P Nadda also visited AIIMS to inquire about Dhankhar's health.  -- PTI

