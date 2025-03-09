HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
J-K police attach properties worth Rs 3.50 cr of suspected drug peddler

Sun, 09 March 2025
19:13
File image
File image
The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday attached properties worth Rs 3.50 crore belonging to an alleged drug peddler in Budgam district, officials said.

"In a decisive step towards eliminating the menace of drugs, police have attached immovable properties of a drug peddler in the Soibugh area," a police spokesman said.

The attached properties -- a four-storey shopping complex comprising 40 shops at Nadigam village and around six kanals of land at Chek Wazir Panoo village -- belong to Ghulam Ahmad Dar alias Gulsaka, he said.

"The market value of the said properties is around Rs 3.50 crore. The action was carried out under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in connection with a case registered at the Budgam police station," he added.

The case pertained to the recovery contraband substances codeine phosphate and poppy straw in commercial quantities from the accused's possession. -- PTI

