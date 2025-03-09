HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Japanese woman dies after falling from 14th floor in Gurugram

Sun, 09 March 2025
20:33
A Japanese woman was found dead after supposedly having fallen from a balcony on the 14th floor in Gurugram, the police said on Sunday.

The woman was identified as Madoko Thamano (34), a resident of Japan. 

She had come to Gurugram with her husband in September last year, the police said. 

She was living in a society in Gurugram with her husband and two children.

The incident occurred on Friday morning when the police received a call regarding a woman's blood-soaked body being found lying on the ground, a senior police officer said. 

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem and further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

"The embassy has also been informed about the incident", said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO of sector 53 police station. -- PTI

