Japanese woman dies after falling from 14th floor in Gurugram

20:33





The woman was identified as Madoko Thamano (34), a resident of Japan.





She had come to Gurugram with her husband in September last year, the police said.





She was living in a society in Gurugram with her husband and two children.





The incident occurred on Friday morning when the police received a call regarding a woman's blood-soaked body being found lying on the ground, a senior police officer said.





The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem and further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.





"The embassy has also been informed about the incident", said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO of sector 53 police station. -- PTI

