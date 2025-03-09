HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Imam in Sambhal booked for loudspeaker violation

Sun, 09 March 2025
14:05
image
The police have registered a case against an imam and seized a loudspeaker from a mosque in the Chandausi area of Sambhal district for allegedly using it for azaan at a volume exceeding the prescribed decibel limits. 

According to an official statement, the action was taken on Saturday night at a mosque in the Punjabhiyan locality, where 'azaan' or 'call to prayer' was played at a volume violating the prescribed limits set by the court.

"A case has been registered against Hafiz Shakeel Shamsi, the imam of the mosque, under Sections 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and 270 (public nuisance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. The loudspeaker has been seized, and legal proceedings are underway," the statement said. -- PTI

