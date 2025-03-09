HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Illegal betting racket busted in Delhi, 11 arrested

Sun, 09 March 2025
17:04
The Delhi police busted an illegal betting racket in Govindpuri and arrested 11 people, including its kingpin, a police official said on Sunday.                 He said Ashok Kumar alias Kale (55) was identified as the head of the gang. 

Kale, assisted by his son Sanju and nephew Rohit Gulati, ran the racket from two locations in Govindpuri, the police said.

They added that the gang bet on numbers for games. Kale managed the bets himself, without involving intermediaries.

According to the official, police raided the two locations in Govindpuri on March 4, based on a tip-off. 

The arrested people were found placing bets at the locations. 

Around 83,000 in cash and other materials were seized from them. 

During the interrogation, Kale admitted to running the betting racket after suffering financial losses in his departmental store business, the official said.

The accused was previously involved in cases under the Excise and Gambling Act, he added. -- PTI

