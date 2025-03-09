IIFA 2025: Ramesh Sippy attends special screening of 'Sholay'

13:36





The screening of the multi-starrer film is being held at Jaipur's iconic Raj Mandir Cinema.





Sippy, who directed Sholay from the script penned by Salim-Javed, said it was great to see the 50 years of his film coincide with the silver jubilee celebrations of IIFA Awards which kickstarted on Saturday.





"The 25 years of IIFA are as important today as the 50 years of Sholay. Together we had a wonderful start last night and it will continue not just tonight but on and on," the veteran director told reporters in Jaipur.





The screening of the film also commemorates Raj Mandir's five-decade journey.





Sholay, regarded as one of the greatest Hindi films of all time, featured Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan.





Produced by Sippy's father, late producer GP Sippy, the movie was released on August 15, 1975.





Director Sooraj Barjatya, who also attended the screening of Sholay in Jaipur, fondly remembered watching the film as a child back in 1975. -- PTI

Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy on Sunday attended a special screening of his 1975 blockbuster, which completes five decades of its release this year, on the sidelines of the 2025 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Jaipur.