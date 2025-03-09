Honey Singh's musical instruments seized post MP show

16:40





Bharatiya Janata Party corporator Niranjan Singh Chauhan Guddu said on Sunday that the instruments were seized after the organisers failed to pay the entertainment tax in full.





"They can pay the tax and get their goods," Chauhan said, adding that the municipal corporation didn't stop the concert from happening since it would have affected the people of Indore, who had already paid for their tickets.





"We didn't stop the concert since the people of Indore had paid money for the tickets. However, in the morning, the authorities went to the concert venue and seized the concert goods," the BJP corporator said.





Issuing an explanation for the seizure of the concert goods by the municipal corporation, he informed that the organisers, a Delhi-based company, had only paid Rs 7.84 lakh entertainment tax through online transaction and submitted an affidavit ensuring that the balance would be paid the next day.





"They paid approximately Rs 7.84 lakh online to the municipal corporation and submitted an affidavit saying that they would pay the remaining amount the next day. When they didn't pay, on the instructions of the Mayor, the officials sent a notice of Rs 50 lakh," Chauhan said.





He said that Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargva wrote a letter to the district authorities, saying that Honey Singh wouldn't be allowed to hold the concert unless the entertainment tax was paid. -- ANI

After singer and rapper Honey Singh's show concluded on Saturday, the Indore Municipal Corporation seized the concert instruments over alleged entertainment tax evasion.