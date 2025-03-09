HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Honey Singh's musical instruments seized post MP show

Sun, 09 March 2025
Share:
16:40
image
After singer and rapper Honey Singh's show concluded on Saturday, the Indore Municipal Corporation seized the concert instruments over alleged entertainment tax evasion.  

Bharatiya Janata Party corporator Niranjan Singh Chauhan Guddu said on Sunday that the instruments were seized after the organisers failed to pay the entertainment tax in full.  

"They can pay the tax and get their goods," Chauhan said, adding that the municipal corporation didn't stop the concert from happening since it would have affected the people of Indore, who had already paid for their tickets.  

"We didn't stop the concert since the people of Indore had paid money for the tickets. However, in the morning, the authorities went to the concert venue and seized the concert goods," the BJP corporator said.  

Issuing an explanation for the seizure of the concert goods by the municipal corporation, he informed that the organisers, a Delhi-based company, had only paid Rs 7.84 lakh entertainment tax through online transaction and submitted an affidavit ensuring that the balance would be paid the next day.  

"They paid approximately Rs 7.84 lakh online to the municipal corporation and submitted an affidavit saying that they would pay the remaining amount the next day. When they didn't pay, on the instructions of the Mayor, the officials sent a notice of Rs 50 lakh," Chauhan said.  

He said that Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargva wrote a letter to the district authorities, saying that Honey Singh wouldn't be allowed to hold the concert unless the entertainment tax was paid. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

CT 2025 Updates: NZ struggle for runs in middle overs
CT 2025 Updates: NZ struggle for runs in middle overs

CT 2025 Final: Huge challenge for India batting second
CT 2025 Final: Huge challenge for India batting second

That said the pitch is going to get challenging for the batters as the game wears on.

LIVE! Honey Singh's musical instruments seized post MP show
LIVE! Honey Singh's musical instruments seized post MP show

Bird flu outbreak in Bokaro: 250 birds dead
Bird flu outbreak in Bokaro: 250 birds dead

A bird flu outbreak caused by the H5N1 strain has been reported in Bokaro, Jharkhand, leading to the death of around 250 birds at a government poultry farm. The outbreak was confirmed on March 7, prompting authorities to cull 46 birds...

Stir over Kathua killings; Union min hints at terror link
Stir over Kathua killings; Union min hints at terror link

Three civilians were killed in a remote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, sparking protests and a shutdown. The killings, which are being investigated as a possible case of terrorism, have caused fear and anger in the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD