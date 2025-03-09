HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Doctors, family members clash after patient's death at MP hospital

Sun, 09 March 2025
17:54
File image
Doctors and family members of a patient clashed following her death at a government-run hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, an official said on Sunday. 

A case has been registered in connection with the scuffle that occurred in the wee hours of the day at Hamidia Hospital, the largest government hospital in the city. 

Koh-e-Fiza police station in-charge Vijendra Marskole told PTI that a woman, more than 60 years old and hailing from Ujjain, was admitted to the hospital with ailments, including blood pressure, sugar and other complications. 

He said the woman, who belonged to the Banjara community, died around 1 am, following which a scuffle broke out between her family members and hospital staffers, as the family didn't want a post-mortem. 

The official said the deceased woman's family alleged that they were beaten up, and a first information report was registered against unidentified doctors. 

The hospital, in turn, lodged a complaint, and a probe is underway, he said, adding that no case was registered on this complaint. 

Dr Kuldeep Gupta, president of the Junior Doctors' Association, claimed around 50 attendants and family members entered the ICU of the hospital and beat up doctors and other staffers. 

One of the doctors sustained a head injury, he alleged. 

Gupta said that the authorities should ensure the security of doctors in the hospital, and his association will submit a memorandum to the hospital administration on Monday. -- PTI

