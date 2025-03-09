HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi police bust syndicate smuggling stolen phones to Bangladesh

Sun, 09 March 2025
The Delhi police busted an international mobile theft syndicate with the arrest of a man who was allegedly attempting to flee with 48 high-end stolen mobile phones to be sold in Bangladesh, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Abdush (24), was arrested while attempting to carry mobile phones worth around Rs 20 lakh to West Bengal, the police said.

"Investigations revealed that organised gangs operate across Delhi-NCR, targeting commuters in metro stations, buses and crowded markets," deputy commissioner of police (crime) Aditya Gautam said.

The stolen phones were quickly smuggled out of Delhi, preventing law enforcement from tracking them, he added.

The accused purchased these devices for Rs 2,000-3,000 each and transported them to West Bengal, where they were modified and resold in Bangladesh for Rs 8,000-10,000 per unit, said the DCP.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near Salimgarh Bypass and apprehended Abdush with the stolen consignment of 48 high-end mobile phones, he said.

During interrogation, Abdush admitted to smuggling over 800 stolen phones in the past 18 months. 

Initially engaged in scrap trading, he was lured into the illicit trade by operators Sameer and Salim. 

The Cyber Cell is now working to identify his associates and dismantle the wider network spanning Delhi, West Bengal and Bangladesh, the DCP further added.

Further investigations are underway to track smuggling routes, said the officer. -- PTI

