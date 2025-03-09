Cinema makeup artist held with hybrid ganja in Kerala

15:57





The accused, Renjith Gopinath, known in the Malayalam film industry as R G Wayanadan, was taken into custody by excise inspector K Abhilash and his team during a special vehicle check.





Forty five grams of high-quality hybrid cannabis was recovered from his possession, according to Excise officials.





Renjith, a resident of Kalamassery, in Kochi, has worked as a makeup artist in several Malayalam films, including Aavesham, Painkili, Sookshmadarshini, Romancham, and Jan.E.Man, said a release issued by the excise department.





The arrest was part of the excise department's Operation Clean State' crackdown, they added. -- PTI

