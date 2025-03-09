HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cinema makeup artist held with hybrid ganja in Kerala

Sun, 09 March 2025
Share:
15:57
image
A Malayalam movie makeup artist was arrested for allegedly possessing hybrid ganja at Moolamattom in this hill district on Sunday morning.      

The accused, Renjith Gopinath, known in the Malayalam film industry as R G Wayanadan, was taken into custody by excise inspector K Abhilash and his team during a special vehicle check.

Forty five grams of high-quality hybrid cannabis was recovered from his possession, according to Excise officials.

Renjith, a resident of Kalamassery, in Kochi, has worked as a makeup artist in several Malayalam films, including Aavesham, Painkili, Sookshmadarshini, Romancham, and Jan.E.Man, said a release issued by the excise department.

The arrest was part of the excise department's Operation Clean State' crackdown, they added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

CT 2025 Updates: NZ struggle for runs in middle overs
CT 2025 Updates: NZ struggle for runs in middle overs

CT 2025 Final: Huge challenge for India batting second
CT 2025 Final: Huge challenge for India batting second

That said the pitch is going to get challenging for the batters as the game wears on.

LIVE! Honey Singh's musical instruments seized post MP show
LIVE! Honey Singh's musical instruments seized post MP show

Bird flu outbreak in Bokaro: 250 birds dead
Bird flu outbreak in Bokaro: 250 birds dead

A bird flu outbreak caused by the H5N1 strain has been reported in Bokaro, Jharkhand, leading to the death of around 250 birds at a government poultry farm. The outbreak was confirmed on March 7, prompting authorities to cull 46 birds...

Stir over Kathua killings; Union min hints at terror link
Stir over Kathua killings; Union min hints at terror link

Three civilians were killed in a remote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, sparking protests and a shutdown. The killings, which are being investigated as a possible case of terrorism, have caused fear and anger in the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD