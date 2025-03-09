HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Chhaava' roars at box office, Vicky Kaushal starrer enters Rs 500 cr club

Sun, 09 March 2025
Actor Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhaava has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the Indian box office as per estimates.  

The Laxman Utekar directorial, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, reached this remarkable milestone in just 23 days, making it the first film of 2025 to do so.  

Reacting to the overwhelming success, Vicky Kaushal expressed his gratitude to fans on social media, writing, "Thank you for your immense love."  

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the achievement, sharing detailed box office figures on social media.  

He wrote, "500 NOT OUT... #Chhaava joins the elite Rs500 cr Club [on Day 22], standing tall among some of the biggest blockbusters in recent times."  

He further highlighted how the film's Telugu version, released three weeks after its Hindi debut, also opened to strong numbers, adding to its nationwide appeal.  

With this milestone, Chhaava has become Vicky Kaushal's highest-earning film, surpassing his previous blockbusters: Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Sam Bahadur, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recognized Chhaava's success, praising the film during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi.  

Modi acknowledged Maharashtra's contribution to cinema, stating, "Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai."  

He also credited Marathi author Shivaji Sawant's novel Chhava for bringing the legacy of Sambhaji Maharaj to the forefront.  

Responding to this honour, Vicky Kaushal shared PM Modi's remarks on Instagram, writing, "Honoured beyond words! Grateful to Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji. #Chhaava." -- ANI 

